We're throwing our doors wide open!
CBC Edmonton Open House
Saturday, March 17, 2018
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
10062 102 Ave
Edmonton City Centre Mall
Open House Happenings
Tour our radio and TV studios!
- Fans of CBC Kids can meet Napkin Man and dot! We'll also have colouring stations as well as Ollie - the boy who became what he ate- is bringing his trunk full of costumes for kids to try out and take pictures!
- Our hosts will be on hand to answer your questions and tell you all about what it's like behind-the-scenes
- Videoproducer Trevor Wilson will show you how to shoot and edit the news
- Our investigative team, Charles Rusnell and Jennie Russell will take you through the details of what it takes to get an investigative story to air.
- Adrienne Lamb, host of Our Edmonton, will walk you through the history of CBC Edmonton. She'll show you how sound and picture has changed over the past 75 years.
- Meet our radio columnists! From Jim Hole, Stephen Richmond, The InCrowd and more; our columnists will have something for everyone!
- We'll also have live music, exclusive CBC prizing, and more!