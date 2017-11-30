'Tis the season to bring on the craft sales, the seasonal music, and a heap of outdoor activities in and around Edmonton.

Stuffed animals will rain down on the ice of Rogers Place in the annual Teddy Bear Toss in support of Santa's Anonymous on Saturday at 7 p.m. Of course there's hockey too with the Oil Kings facing off against the Prince Albert Raiders.

Thousands of stuffies hit the ice at the annual Oil Kings Teddy Bear Toss at Rogers Place. (Oil Kings)

When it comes to hockey, you can watch Edmonton Oilers alumni take on soldiers with the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry in the annual Heroes Hockey Challenge fundraiser taking place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Servus Place in St. Albert.

If you're looking for unique gifts, the 27th annual Butterdome Craft Sale and the Royal Bison Fair are on this weekend.

If you're looking to get outside, Snow Valley's Winterfest includes games, scavenger hunts, free hot chocolate and a celebration of snow.

A mild forecast is good news for Winter Patio Weekend on at 10 locations around Edmonton.

This is the offical start to the Winter Patio Weekend in Edmonton. (Wintercity Edmonton)

Disney On Ice brings your favourite Disney character to Northlands Coliseum until Sunday.

Children activities, design ideas and, of course, trees are all part of Festival of Trees on at the Shaw Conference Centre until Sunday.

A Christmas Carol is back at that the Citadel Theatre with shows from now until Dec. 23 at the Maclab Theatre.

Now in it's 18th season A Christmas Carol returns to the Maclab Theatre at the Citadel Theatre. (Citadel Theatre)

The EKO Christmas Concert will fill Edmonton city hall with the sounds of the seasons on Sunday at 2 p.m.

A Jann Arden Christmas with four shows is on until Dec. 4 at the The Winspear Centre.

Luminaria is lighting up the University of Alberta Botanic Garden until Sunday.

It's a Wonderful Life and Elf, The Musical take the stage at the Arden Theatre in St. Albert with shows on until Sunday.

Caroling! Caroling! with the EKO Singers at Edmonton City Hall. (EKO Singers)

A Blue Christmas can be celebrated in the feature pyramid of the Muttart Conservatory. It's on until Jan. 8.

Magic of Lights is a two-kilometre drive-through experience on until Jan. 6 at Castrol Raceway south of Our Edmonton

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.