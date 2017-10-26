The improving Edmonton Oilers face the Ovechkin-powered Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Rogers Place.

Citie Ballet's Illuminate is a homage to one of North America's icons of jazz, Nina Simone. You can catch it at the Timms Centre for the Arts until Sunday.

The one and only Gordon Lightfoot is Alberta Bound playing the River Cree Resort and Casino after Sundown Saturday starting at 9 p.m.

The Freedom Singer is a musical journey of the history of the Underground Railroad. (Citadel Theatre)

Winter is all downhill from here on and the Edmonton Ski and Snowboard show is the place to gear up Saturday and Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Freedom Singer is a musical journey through the history of the Underground Railroad and the songs that carried freedom seekers north to Canada. Five shows are being offered at the Citadel Theatre until Sunday.

The Edmonton Eskimos take to the field against the Calgary Stampeders in a desperate bid for second place on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium.

Edmonton Oil Kings facing off against the Regina Pats on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Rogers Place.

Australia's The Wiggles will be entertaining the younger crowd at Northlands Coliseum. (Northlands)

The Wiggles hit Northlands Coliseum on Saturday and if you have ask "Who?" you're too old.

Project 150: Cultural Night is a gala honouring the accomplishments of immigrant women from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Shaw Conference Centre.

The Alberta Diabetes Foundation presenting the Halloween Howl Fun Run and Walk starts at the University of Alberta Butterdome on Saturday. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with the 10K beginning at 10:30 a.m. followed by the 5K and 3K.

Halloween-themed activities, a movie in the IMAX theatre and a screening of the 2012 Hotel Transylvania will haunt the Telus World of Science Saturday starting at 2.30 p.m. .

Kids in costumes win free admission to the Alberta Aviation Museum on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Alberta Aviation Museum)

The Alberta Aviation Museum getting into the Halloween spirit at Hanger 14 Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where kids in costumes get in for free.

A ghostly good time can be expected at Fort Edmonton Park's Spooktacular on Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The annual School of Witchcraft and Wizardry: Science is Magic takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rexall Centre for Pharmacy and Health Research building on the campus of the University of Alberta.

The Muttart Conservatory featuring a Pumpkin Patch Pyramids event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with a show called the Curse of the Chrysanthemummies.

