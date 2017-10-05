Looking for stuff to do this long weekend? We've got you covered.

Some gargantuan gourds are drawing the crowds to Smoky Lake, northeast of Edmonton, for the Great White North Pumpkin Fair and Weigh-Off on until Sunday.

This is the fifth year for the Bloom Festival, which is designed to inspire and enlighten. (Bloom Festival)

St. Albert Turkey Ring Tournament hosted by the St. Albert Ringette Association starts Friday and wraps up Monday at Servus Credit Union Place.

Bloom 2017 is on until Sunday offering four days of yoga, music, meditation and inspirational keynote speakers at the Shaw Conference Centre.

It's your last chance to see Shakespeare in Love over at the Citadel Theatre with performances wrapping up Sunday.

If live theatre is not your thing, you can catch a movie at the Edmonton International Film Festival on until Saturday.

The Best of Alberta Jazz Series and the jazz orchestra fills the Yardbird Suite until Sunday.

If you're looking to walk off that turkey, the Edmonton Corn Maze is open through the long weekend and until Oct. 24.

Gourd growers vie at the Great White North Pumpkin Fair and Weigh-Off in Smoky Lake, Alta. (CBC)

If you're after a scare there's the Deadmonton Haunted House on Jasper Avenue. The spooktacular event, intended for adults, is on until Nov. 5.

The Up + Downtown Music Festival on until Sunday features more than 90 musical groups and DJs at 13 venues in downtown Edmonton.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is your last chance to catch the City Market Downtown before the farmer's market moves indoors to Edmonton city hall on Oct. 14.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m. or Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV. If you'd like to let us know about an event send us an email: ouredmonton@cbc.ca