The Christmas lights are on at the Alberta legislature and there are choirs and activities to celebrate the season until Dec. 23.

The lights on Candy Cane Lane flicker to life Friday along 148th Street between 92nd and 100th Avenues in support of the Edmonton Food Bank.

Looking for a gift for the football fan in your life? The locker room sale at Commonwealth Stadium Saturday maybe the ticket. Doors open at 10 a.m. for season seat holders and from noon until 2 p.m. for the general public.

The Muttart Conservatory's feature pyramid is showcasing holiday events. (Muttart Conservatory)

A Christmas classic hits the stage at the Jubilee Auditorium. Alberta Ballet's version of The Nutcracker is on until Sunday.

It could be one of your last chance to watch hockey at Northlands Coliseum when the University of Alberta Golden Bears take on the NAIT Ooks in a charity match at 7 p.m. Saturday.

You can take a break from the hustle and bustle for Winter Whyte Sleigh Rides on from noon until 4 p.m. in Old Strathcona this Sunday and next.

It's back to the basics of pioneer life, music and good cheer with Candlelight Christmas on at the John Walter Museum from now until Dec. 22.

Don't have skates for the Canada 150 Skating Day? You can borrow a pair for free at the Downtown Community Rink connected to Rogers Place. (John Robertson/CBC)

There's also an Olde Fashioned Christmas at the Multicultural Heritage Centre in Stony Plain from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

You can skate a few laps as part of Canada 150 Skating Day at the Downtown Community Arena from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Close to 400 singers will perform as Kokopelli presents Wintersong at McDougall United Church Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Concordia Community Chorus and Bella Voce Concordia are offering, The Wondrous Story, Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Robert Tegler Student Centre.

Catboy, Gekko, Owelette will be spending time at Edmonton's Winspear Centre. (Winspear Centre)

The cartoon-animated heroes of PJ Masks comes to the stage of the Winspear Centre with PJ Masks Live: Time to Be a Hero on Monday at 6 p.m.

The Mountain Festival is on at the University of Alberta with events until Dec. 11.

A blue Christmas can be found in the feature pyramid of the Muttart Conservatory. It's on until Jan. 8.

A Christmas Carol is back at that the Citadel Theatre with shows from now until Dec. 23 at the Maclab Theatre.

Magic of Lights is a two-kilometre drive-through experience on until Jan. 6 at Castrol Raceway in Leduc south of Our Edmonton.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.