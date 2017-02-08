Spruce Grove and Parkland County residents will soon have more public transit options to Edmonton.

The Edmonton Transit System will begin offering more bus service to and from the area starting Feb. 13.

ETS Route 562 will offer weekday peak service at 40-minute intervals between Acheson, Spruce Grove and Edmonton. The route will have stops at West Edmonton Mall and South Campus/Fort Edmonton Park transit centres.

These major transit centres allow connections to downtown Edmonton, the University of Alberta, MacEwan University and NAIT.

The service is funded by Parkland County and Spruce Grove, but the City of Edmonton is providing the buses.

Two bus routes already exist between Parkland County, Spruce Grove and Edmonton. The routes offer service to NAIT, Westmount, and downtown.

The new route will cost $6 each way, and regular ETS fare is required for transfers within Edmonton.