Wainwright RCMP have charged a 35-year-old man in the February killing of his estranged wife.

Robert Dean Clifford was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The body of Nichole Clifford, 31, was found in her home in Wainwright on the morning of Feb. 24.

Police found her body after being called at 10:30 a.m. that day to check on her. She had not arrived at work.

Nichole Clifford's death was initially deemed suspicious. It was determined to be a homicide after an autopsy in Edmonton.

Robert Dean Clifford is scheduled to appear in Vegreville provincial court on Monday.

Wainwright is 207 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.