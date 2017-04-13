Tenor, alto or soprano, the Edmonton Eskimos are open to all vocal ranges in their search for a soloist to sing the national anthem to kick off CFL games at Commonwealth Stadium this season.

"Ideally we would have a soloist who can belt out our national anthem and get the crowd going," Eskimos marketing coordinator Rose Phillip told CBC News.

Last year, the team had different people sing the anthem before each game, but Phillip said this year they're hoping to have just one singer perform the anthem before each kickoff in 2017.

"It's a pretty complicated song," Phillip pointed out. "There are some high notes, low notes, we want to make sure the person can hit them all."

CBC News was curious to find out whether Edmontonians know all the words to O Canada. Several people in downtown Edmonton were brave enough to sing on camera Thursday.

Edmontonians sing O Canada0:59

Having the right person sing the anthem is a pivotal part of the game, Phillip said.

"I think it's one of the most beloved traditions in pro sports," she said. "If nothing else unifies us, we can all unite under our flag."

Vocalists aspiring to snag the gig at the Eskimos' home games can submit an audition tape online until April 21.

Eskimos staff will choose their top-20 favourites and then live auditions will be held at the West Edmonton Mall where contenders will sing in front of a panel of judges May 6.