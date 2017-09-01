The Labour Day Classic is a tradition that dates back to late-1960s between Alberta's CFL cities.

Calgary has been hosting the "Battle of Alberta" for years, and more recently they've been dominating, winning the last five in a row.

But the Edmonton Eskimos head south to try and change all that on Monday.

The fact the Eskimos are sitting at seven wins and two losses on the season is quite a feat, especially with 20 players still on the six-game injured list.

But every player on the Eskimos squad will tell you they have learned to look past the injuries and feel they can win Monday's Labour Day Classic against the Stampeders for the first time since 2012, despite all the new faces in the lineup.

'Rivalry-type games'

"For us the 'Battle of Alberta,' the Labour Day Classic, and then the rematch; those are pretty much rivalry-type games," said Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly on Thursday.

"A lot of the guys went to big schools down in the States and rivalry games are big-time football down there."

Rookie linebacker Kevin Jackson knows all about rivalries, having played college ball in Texas.

While his focus has been on getting ready for his first match-up against Calgary as an Eskimo, he's been keeping a close eye on the aftermath of the hurricane and outpouring of support happening back home in Texas.

'That's the Texas way'

"That's the Texas way — southern hospitality, all the way — that's how we roll. You want to help out your brother. You wouldn't want no one to help you out," he said.

And Jackson isn't alone. There are several Eskimos from Texas, such as quarterback Mike Reilly, whose sister escaped the flooding with her family.

"We're not the only ones with family," Reilly said. "Guys all across our league have family down there."

Back in the game

Out for six weeks with an injury, wide receiver Adarius Bowman will likely be back in the Eskimos lineup for Monday's game.

"I've been here seven years now and it's been kind of tough when we go down there, so we [are] really trying to make a change this year," Bowman said

Newly acquired defensive end John Chick is another veteran who will be looking to help change the Eskimos' fortunes as well.

"We want to go set the tone, establish ourselves, like I said — get that first place back," said Chick.

It's a strategy the Stamps will be looking to excute too as they try to keep their loss column at a single game so far this season.