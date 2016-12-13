The Edmonton Eskimos signed kicker Sean Whyte to a contract extension on Tuesday.
Whyte, who was slated to become a free agent on Feb. 14, made 45 of 48 field-goal attempts last season to lead the CFL with a 93.8 percentage. He also made 47 of 53 convert attempts.
The 31-year-old native of White Rock, B.C., connected on four of five field-goal attempts in the post-season.
Whyte, who previously played for the B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes over his eight-season CFL career, originally signed with Edmonton as a free agent in September 2014.
He re-signed with the Eskimos last January.
