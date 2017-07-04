The $82,060 cash prize from the latest 50/50 Edmonton Eskimos draw remains unclaimed, and today's the deadline for the winner to come forward.

The jackpot is from the team's Friday night home win over the Montreal Alouettes.

The person with the winning ticket — 209759C — has until 4 p.m. today (Tuesday, July 4) to cash in.

Eskimos spokesperson Cliff Fewings said if it goes unclaimed after the deadline, the prize will be carried over to the 50/50 at the next home game, July 14 against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The last time a 50/50 prize went unclaimed at an Eskimos game was in 2014.

That time, the Eskimos got permission from Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission to add the unclaimed $71,732 to the next 50/50 — a Battle of Alberta contest against the Calgary Stampeders attended by more than 40,000 fans.

Ticket demand was so great that some buyers waited in line for more than 45 minutes. Many ticket sellers were escorted around Commonwealth Stadium by police and security.

By the time sales ended, the pot had reached $348,534. The prize was claimed by 20-year-old oil worker Connor Croken of Edmonton.