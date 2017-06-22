The accused arsonist stood in the prisoner's box Thursday and uttered one word.

"Guilty."

With that, Eric Gould admitted to helping start the massive fire at a Windermere condo complex in March 2014 that caused between $6 million and $7 million in damage.

According to an agreed statement of facts filed with the court, Gould was hired to frame the 79-unit, four-storey complex called Essence at Windermere South.

Gould had asked his former brother-in-law, Jeremy Thibert, to move from Ontario to help him work on the project. Thibert was also living with Gould.

Months later, court documents would reveal Gould knew his framing work was shoddy, leading him to hatch a plan to cover it up.

Just after 3 a.m. on March 15, 2014, Gould drove Thibert to the construction site. The men deliberately left their identification at home. Thibert put on several layers of clothing to hide his size and face.

The March 2014 fire destroyed the condo complex under construction and caused more than $6 million damage. (Courtesy of Jason Cruse)

While Gould waited in the car, Thibert used a Gatorade bottle filled with gasoline to ignite three boxes of flammable flooring adhesive. As the fire began to spread, Thibert walked back to the car where Gould was waiting. Gould drove them back home.

Undercover police operation

The court document reveals the Edmonton Police Service launched an undercover operation. Gould became friends with undercover officers and ultimately revealed to one of them that he and Thibert had committed arson.

When Gould was arrested and presented with the undercover officer's evidence, he confessed to the arson again during a videotaped interview.

Jeremy Thibert is serving a two-year sentence after pleading guilty last September to arson and conspiracy to commit arson. (Facebook)

Thibert also confessed on video. He is currently serving two-years for arson after being sentenced last September.

For reasons not explained to the court, Gould won't be sentenced until late November.

He is allowed to remain free on bail until then.

Gould's lawyer, Kent Teskey, told Queen's Bench Justice Paul Belzil there will be a joint submission on sentencing, that will include time in custody.

Gould originally faced 23 charges.

When CBC News spoke to him last month by telephone, Gould said, "The Crown has a really weak case.They're going to drop 23 charges and I'm going to plead guilty to one ... arson."

On Thursday he offered no comment to reporters outside court.

Cove Properties launched a $7.1-million civil suit against Gould and Thibert in August 2015. It called the conduct of the two men "outrageous and reprehensible."