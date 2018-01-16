Two Edmonton police officers recalled purchasing pills from a colleague in testimony Tuesday morning at the trial of an Edmonton detective charged with trafficking steroids.

Det. Greg Lewis, 36, faces three charges of trafficking in a controlled substance between 2007 and 2013.

Tuesday in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench, EPS Det. Steve Maertens-Poole said he purchased pills from Lewis in 2007 when he was a sergeant in the tactical unit.

Maertens-Poole said he paid $300 and received the pills a few weeks later, which helped him lose body fat and gain a some strength and size.

"I ended up getting two bottles of pills," he told the court.

But defence lawyer Dino Bottos questioned Maertens-Poole's recollection.

Bottos pointed out that the detective couldn't recall specific details such as what he asked for when he first approached Lewis, and the circumstances around receiving the pills.

"Correct," said Maertens-Poole repeatedly.

Sgt. Adam Toma testified that he twice purchased pills from Lewis.

Toma said three weeks after he approached Lewis, the two men went for a drive to a McDonald's in Oliver Square where he was handed a white, screw-cap bottle containing 50 yellow pills with the label Winstrol.

Toma said he later gave Lewis $100. He described stripping the label from the bottle and hiding it in his bathroom.

Toma also said he felt pressured to keep his mouth shut once the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team began to investigate. He said he was reassured by Lewis that he was safe.

At times during Toma's testimony, Lewis shook his head in disbelief.

Bottos will cross-examine Toma Tuesday afternoon. The trial is scheduled to last one week.