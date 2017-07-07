EPCOR restored service to about 5,000 customers who lost power in large parts of central Edmonton Friday afternoon, including downtown and Whyte Avenue.

The power went out just before 2 p.m. in parts of downtown, Riverdale, Oliver, Glenora and most of Old Strathcona from 102nd Street to 112nd Street and 79th Avenue to 95th Avenue.

Many people were out on downtown sidewalks and in their cars in what looked like an early start to the Friday afternoon rush. Drivers were having difficulty at intersections where traffic lights weren't working.

EPCOR spokesman Tim Le Riche said the cause isn't yet known so he couldn't say if the outage is related to high power usage due to the current hot weather.

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) tweeted the daily peak usage on Friday was 10,687 MW, compared to a peak of 10,638 MW on Thursday, which surpassed a summer record.