Wind warning for Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the cities of Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park for Monday and Tuesday.

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring, said the Environment Canada website.

A low pressure system over northeastern Alberta is bringing strong westerly winds to much of east-central Alberta, including the City of Edmonton, it said.

Winds are forecast to become stronger Monday afternoon with gusts upwards of 90 km/h expected.

These strong wind gusts will persist through Monday night and much of Tuesday before winds gradually diminish in the evening, said Environment Canada.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," the warning stated.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Heavy winds are also expected to hit the Leduc, Lloydminster, Fort Saskatchewan and Bonnyville regions Monday, diminishing by evening, the Environment Canada website said.

There are rainfall warnings in effect for the Slave Lake and Wabasca regions.

Environment Canada said the rain will be steady and occasionally heavy, with 50 to 90 millimetres anticipated to fall between Monday and Wednesday.

The heaviest rain is expected on Monday.