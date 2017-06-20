Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms in central Alberta Tuesday afternoon.

The storms are capable of producing very strong wind gusts, toonie- to ping pong ball-sized hail and heavy rain.

At 6 p.m. the storms extended from east of Buck Creek to just west of Millet and was moving east at about 20 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for Leduc County, Ponoka County, Brazeau County and County of Wetaskiwin.

Meteorologists are also tracking a line of severe thunderstorms north of Edmonton extending from northwest of Rocky Mountain House to Calling Lake and moving east at about 45 km/h.