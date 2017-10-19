From DIY do-over to a décor makeover, dreams come to life at the Edmonton Fall Home Show at the Edmonton Expo Centre from Friday to Sunday.

The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium is celebrating 60 years on Sunday from 1 to 4 pm. The festivities include free performances by Alberta Ballet and the Shumka Dancers in the main lobby and a backstage tour with Edmonton Opera.

Critters and treats part of a Halloween event at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. (Edmonton Valley Zoo)

The Whitemud Equine Learning Centre hosts an open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is your chance to tour the new building, enjoy a wagon ride, a petting zoo and more.

Ubuntu, the Cape Town Project, brings together South African and Canadian theatre in a production that might make you examine your own roots. It's on at the Citadel Theatre until Sunday.

Legion Halls, a new free photograph exhibition is on now until Jan. 2 at the Borealis Gallery at the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre. It looks at the roll legion halls play in communities across our country.

Wear your cooliest costume and get up closer to the spooky wonders of the animal kingdom for Boo! At the Zoo at the Edmonton Valley Zoo on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A ghostly good time can be expected at Fort Edmonton Park's Spooktacular event on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Muttart Conservatory is hosting a Halloween-theme show in its feature pyramid. It's the Curse of the Chrysanthemummies on until Nov. 19.

Ubuntu is a theatre collaboration between artists in Canadian and South Africa. (Citadel Theatre)

Edmonton community theatre comes alive at the historic Walterdale Theatre. The production of A Doll's House on until Saturday.

The vistas of Jasper National Park are the backdrop for the annual Dark Sky Festival with talks, walks and stargazing on until Sunday.

The Litfest Festival is on now at various Edmonton venues until Sunday.

Finally, Edmonton Opera presents the new Canadian work Lilies at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from October 21-27.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV. If you'd like to let us know about an event send us an email: ouredmonton@cbc.ca