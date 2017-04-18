Alberta homeowners who are planning to upgrade their homes with new insulation, triple-glazed windows or tankless water heaters this spring can qualify for a new rebate worth up to $3,500.

People can qualify for the rebate as long as they use approved Alberta contractors who will will be listed on the Energy Efficiency Alberta website.

To be listed, contractors must be registered in Alberta and have at least three years' experience and Workers' Compensation coverage for their employees. They also have to take a course on implementing the program.

The homeowner rebates will be administered by Ontario company Summerhill, an energy efficiency company with 25 years of experience.

The government says the company won the $5-million, two-year contract through a request for proposals. No bids were received from Alberta companies.

"Alberta is new to energy-efficiency program implementation and therefore there is not a deep bench of experienced providers available in the province at this point in time," said Monica Curtis, chief executive officer of Energy Efficiency Alberta.

The home improvement rebate is one part of the $24-million Residential Retail Products Program.

More parts of the program will be announced in the coming weeks.