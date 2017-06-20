City councillors are endorsing a plan to develop a site known locally as the End of the World.

The proposal was endorsed at an executive committee meeting Tuesday without debate.

The site is an off-limits concrete ledge in the Belgravia neighbourhood with sweeping views of the river valley.

A line of weather-eroded pillars is all that remains of the 20-year-old retaining wall that juts into the valley.

It was fenced off in 2005 when the wall began crumbling.

The city considers the site a safety hazard and signs line the nearby street warning it's is a prohibited area.

"People are in the space, they've been using the space for ages. We've tried to stop people using it, and you can't do it," said Coun. Ben Henderson.

"The real thing is to make it an amenity for all Edmonton. That's I think the most innovative response."

The proposal for the site includes a public viewing area, a wooden deck with railings and lighting, a wooden staircase and an asphalt trail.

The design phase is expected to cost $440,000.

The proposal goes before city council next week.

Plan to spur industrial development

The City of Edmonton wants to change the rules around industrial development.

The city has a poor record when it comes to attracting businesses to its industrial parks, Coun. Mike Nickel told the executive committee on Tuesday.

"We've had 10 years of objective failure," he said.

Nickel moved his own business beyond city boundaries because of the high costs.

Businesses in Edmonton face more red tape, higher development costs and business taxes, city staff said.

Officials outlined a plan that would take some of the up-front costs off the shoulders of developers.

The proposal also recommended changes to the tax structure so that developers are paid back sooner for their investment.

Representatives from the business and real-estate sector who came to city hall Tuesday, applauded the changes.

Edmonton's share of industrial development has been dropping steadily for years, realtor Colin Clish told the committee.

"This will help slow that trend," he said.

The city's ultimate goal of the changes is to increase the tax revenue from business.

"The non-residential side of the tax base has to increase, that's the bottom line," said Coun. Tony Caterina. "This has been a long time coming."

City staff said right now, 75 per cent of the property tax revenue the city collects comes from homeowners, and 25 per cent from business.