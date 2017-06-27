Edmonton city council is counting on a new study to prevent the city's popular, though officially off-limits, "End of the World" lookout point from becoming a deadly attraction for visitors.

Council has given the green light to preliminary designs for a permanent viewing platform at the treacherous site overlooking the river valley in the Belgravia neighbourhood.

"I cannot believe no one has fallen off this thing and died," Mayor Don Iveson said Tuesday during a council meeting.

An unofficial viewpoint at the End of the World has eroded grade beam at the end. (City of Edmonton)

"This site is a massive liability for the City of Edmonton," Iveson pointed out. "From a safety point of view, from a security point of view … doing nothing is simply not an acceptable option."

The preliminary design work, which cost the city $440,000, includes plans for two wooden viewing decks with railings, a wooden staircase, lighting and an asphalt trail and benches for people to sit on while they take in the view.

"If people are going to go there anyway, let's make sure they're safe," Iveson said.

The pathway at the "End of the World" area was fenced off in 2005 to try to keep people out, but visitors continued to venture to the spot despite the fences, warning signs and deteriorating slope.

Construction is expected to begin on the new lookout next summer.

New vehicle-for-hire rules

Taxi and ride-sharing businesses have new rules to abide by on Edmonton streets.

Council approved a vehicle-for-hire bylaw Tuesday, outlining bigger fines for offenders.

Ride-sharing service providers like Uber are not allowed to accept customers hailing cars on the street. Only conventional registered tax companies are permitted to do that.

Fines for picking up a street hail customer are quadrupling from $250 to $1,000.

Uber supports bylaw change that forbids the ride-sharing drivers from taking street hails. (CBC)

There are also increases to fines for drivers who don't show their documentation and dispatch records to the city when asked.

All fines are doubled for subsequent offences.

Council also passed a motion asking staff to monitor new taxi and ride-share sign requirements and to return with refinement if needed in the annual report coming to committee in the first quarter of 2018.

The amendments are recommended to come into effect on July 15.

Northlands negotiations

The fate of Northlands remains a mystery as city council discussed its plans in private Tuesday afternoon.

"I understand how frustrating it is for people to wonder what's going on with Northlands," Iveson told reporters.

The mayor said council is still negotiating a "smooth transition" for integrating the city's convention centres to have the Expo Centre and the downtown Shaw Conference Centre working as one.

Both centres have operating deficits, he said.

Mayor Don Iveson says land and labour are good reasons to debate Northlands redevelopment in private chambers. (CBC)

"We know that there is going to be — continue to be — a cost to this community for operating both convention centres," Iveson said, adding there will be implications for taxpayers.

"So [we] are wrestling with what that will be and what the terms will be of the restructuring of the convention centre business."

Plans to redevelop the Northlands site have been in the works since Rogers Place opened in downtown Edmonton. One idea includes repurposing Northlands Coliseum as a multiplex arena in partnership with Hockey Canada.

Iveson said the deal between Northlands and the city effects a lot of employees and land holdings.

"Land and labour are legitimate reasons for council to discuss issues in private," he said.

The final decisions on Northlands will be made in public. Iveson pledged to have a solution by the end of August.