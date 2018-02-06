After 20 days in hospital and three surgeries on her hand, an Edmonton toddler who suffered a serious injury from an IV line is back home.

Emmy Gunther, 3, was recovering from open heart surgery at the Stollery Children's Hospital in January when her IV line began leaking fluid under her skin. When a nurse checked it the next morning, the toddler's hand was swollen, red, and had started to decay.

Her final surgery for the injury was a skin graft from her thigh to her hand, her mother Jalena Gunther said. Emmy went home Sunday, all smiles as she left the hospital.

"Her heart is healing well, her hand is healing well," Gunther said. "She's starting to use her hand a little bit, she's wiggling her fingers. Just yesterday she started picking up goldfish crackers to feed herself, so that's huge. Because just a few days ago she couldn't even hold anything."

Emmy's gruesome injury drew national attention, and experts called it a severe example of a complication called interstitial IVs that are not uncommon. It can happen when an IV dislodges from a vein by itself, or when a patient moves. In a statement to CBC in January, Alberta Health Services said IVs should be checked every hour at the Stollery.

Emmy was in hospital for 20 days for open heart surgery then treatment for the IV complication, her mother says. (Supplied/Jalena Gunther)

Gunther said even though her daughter cried from pain all night, no doctor or nurse checked the IV.

AHS is conducting a review of the care Emmy received at the Stollery. In a statement to CBC News on Tuesday, spokesperson Kirsten Goruk said the investigation continues.

"This work takes time, as we want to ensure we review and understand what happened, as well as identify any actions we can improve upon to help ensure such complications do not happen again," Goruk said.

"We will share the conclusions of our investigation with the family, and implement any recommendations that will ensure safe, high quality care."

'We want to see real change happen'

Gunther said the hospital has apologized to her family for the injury Emmy sustained.

"We're trying to trust the process, but it's definitely hard, she said. "They have taken responsibility and said that, yes, this was caused by an IV that went interstitial for way too long. They've admitted that obviously this is very serious, they've apologized.

"But as far as outcome and changes and support for our family, we're still very much in limbo right now. We're waiting to see what the hospital says and does in their investigation. We want to see real change happen and we want to see what happens to the staff involved."

It's still too early to know whether Emmy has permanent damage, Gunther said. Her daughter's hand and arm are covered in red scars, and the top of her hand is black where the skin graft is healing and new tissue regenerates. The toddler has a long road of physiotherapy ahead of her.

Jalena Gunther says it's still too soon to know whether her daughter, Emmy, will have permanent damage to her hand. (Supplied/Jalena Gunther)

The main concern right now, Gunther said, is whether Emmy will have full range of motion when the skin graft heals. She can use her hand, but can't yet make a fist.

The other priority is settling back in to life at home.

"She was very emotional when we walked through the door," Gunther said. "She was happy but overwhelmed, and it took her a little while to be like, 'OK, I'm home,' and get back into her routine. And now she's dancing and playing and finding food in the cupboards, and checking out her bed and asking for baths, which are her favourite.

"She's definitely very happy to be home."