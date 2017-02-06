Two teenage boys are facing charges, including attempted murder, after an alleged assault at the Elk Island Youth Ranch left a woman with serious injuries.

RCMP say the two boys — aged 14 and 15 and both residents of the ranch — assaulted the woman with a weapon inside a building at the ranch just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. They then fled in a stolen truck.

RCMP were called at 1:15 a.m., about two hours after the woman was assaulted. The woman, a staff member at the ranch who is in her early 60s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital in Edmonton by STARS air ambulance.

She remains in hospital in stable condition.

On Sunday, police released a description of the vehicle and the boys, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police warned the public not to approach the boys or the vehicle. It wasn't known what weapon was used in the attack, or whether the boys still had it on them.

RCMP said Monday one suspect turned himself in to Edmonton police on Sunday evening at around 5:40 p.m.

The other suspect was arrested in Edmonton around three hours later.

Both boys have been charged with attempted murder, theft of a vehicle, breach of probation and breach of recognizance. They remain in custody of RCMP, who continue to investigate.

The stolen truck has not been found.

The Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch is an intensive treatment program for children and youth aged 10 and older covered under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act.

The ranch has five live-in facilities, which are located just east of Lamont, Alta.