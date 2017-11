Investigators are asking the public for help after a 58-year-old man was found dead in his home at Elk Point, Alta., northeast of Edmonton.

James Craig was discovered dead inside his rural home on Sunday.

Police are calling his death a homicide, but are not saying how he died. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have had contact with Craig prior to Sunday to call the Two Hills detachment.

Elk Point is 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.