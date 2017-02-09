A former worker at Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch says that in fewer than three months on the job, she witnessed youth threaten and assault other staff members.

One youth threw rocks at Hayley O'Malley, leaving welts on her legs and back.

She started her job as a youth worker in November. By mid-January she had quit.

"I witnessed quite a few assaults on other staff members and threats against other staff members," O'Malley said Wednesday.

"It was just becoming worse and worse as the days went on and then one day I was like, I really don't feel safe."

After the youth hit her with rocks, O'Malley, 19, continued to work at the facility. But she said she knew it wouldn't be easy to stay.

Two teenage boys are facing charges, including attempted murder, after an alleged assault at the Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch left a woman with serious injuries.

RCMP say the boys — aged 14 and 15 and both residents of the ranch — assaulted the woman with a weapon inside a building at the ranch just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. They then fled in a stolen truck.

The facility, east of Lamont, is an intensive treatment program for children and youth aged 10 and older who are covered under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act.

Although O'Malley had already stopped working at the ranch weeks before the attack, it has left her shaken.

That's because she had supervised one of the accused youth on a trip to a Fort Saskatchewan rec centre.

"Three weeks ago, I was sitting in a vehicle with one of the youth that was charged with attempted murder," she said.

Workers were alone at night

O'Malley said in the couple of months she worked at the ranch, only one staff member worked the night shift at a time.

Some of the security measures in place at the ranch did make O'Malley feel safe. She said the facility had cameras, and that sharp objects like knives or pencil crayons were often secured with padlocks.

But she found it difficult to predict the behaviours of some of the youth.

"They'd go from zero to 100 really quickly and then they'd go back down and be completely normal again," she said.

"You never really could prepare because you never knew what was going to set them off or when it was going to set them off.

"I think they underestimated what they're capable of."

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca

@Travismcewancbc