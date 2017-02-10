Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch is now scheduling two staff members to work overnight shifts after getting additional funding from the provincial government.

"We immediately implemented that change as we take the safety of our staff very seriously," the Lamont-area facility said in a statement Friday.

Last Saturday, a 60-year-old caseworker was seriously injured after RCMP said she was assaulted by two boys who lived at the ranch.

Two youths face charges including attempted murder.

The assault occurred around 11 p.m. but the woman wasn't found until 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

A former employee told CBC News that only one person was scheduled for the overnight shift in the three months she worked at the ranch.

Children's Services Minister Danielle Larivee placed the facility's licence into conditional status. The province is reviewing the facility and Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

On Wednesday, one of the teens charged in last weekend's assault pleaded guilty to attacks on Elk Island ranch staff members in October and January.

Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch offers an intensive treatment program for child and youth who are covered under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act.