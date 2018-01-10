Children attending Elk Island Public Schools will be getting a snow day Thursday.

A spokesperson for the school district said buses will be cancelled on Jan. 11 due to extremely cold temperatures.

An extreme cold warning was issued by Environment Canada on Monday for most of the province. Temperatures are expected to reach -40 degrees or colder with the wind chill in the Edmonton area until the weekend.

The schools will remain open with regular classes Thursday for students who can brave the cold weather.