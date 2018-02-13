New
Elk Island Public Schools cancels Wednesday morning buses
Children attending Elk Island Public Schools will not be able to catch buses to school Wednesday morning.
A freezing rain warning was issued Tuesday evening for much of east-central Alberta
A spokesperson for the school district said all buses on all routes are cancelled for the morning of Feb. 14 due to weather.
A freezing rain warning was issued Tuesday evening for the City of Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park areas, along with much of east-central Alberta.
The school district said it would decide later Wednesday whether or not buses would run in the afternoon.