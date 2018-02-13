Elk Island Public Schools cancels Wednesday morning buses

Children attending Elk Island Public Schools will not be able to catch buses to school Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the school district said all buses on all routes are cancelled for the morning of Feb. 14 due to weather.

A freezing rain warning was issued Tuesday evening for the City of Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park areas, along with much of east-central Alberta.

The school district said it would decide later Wednesday whether or not buses would run in the afternoon.