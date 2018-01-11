Students who count on taking the bus to Elk Island public schools will be getting a second snow day in a row on Friday.

A spokesperson for the school district said buses will be cancelled on Jan. 12 due to extremely cold temperatures.

Buses were also cancelled Thursday.

An extreme cold warning was issued by Environment Canada on Monday for most of the province. Temperatures are expected to reach -40 degrees or colder with the wind chill in the Edmonton area until the weekend.

The schools will remain open with regular classes for students who can brave the cold weather.