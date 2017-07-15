Dale Kirkland calls himself the steward of the "hidden gem" tucked away in the parkland forest east of Edmonton.

But that gem, Elk Island National Park, is a little less hidden this season.

Bison a big draw for visitors to Elk Island National Park. (John Robertson/CBC)

"We're seeing international first timers and other parts of Canada first timers and interestingly enough we've heard of a number of first timers from the capital region," said Kirkland, the park's superintendent.

In June, Elk Island welcomed 68,000 visitors, an increase of more than 70 per cent over last June, Kirkland said.

May, too, was busier with 70,000 guests, almost double the amount of visitors last year.

The reason, of course, is the free access the public has to national parks and historic sites across the country this year in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary.

A bear in Jasper National Park. (John Robertson/CBC)

Kirkland said the park is managing to accommodate the crowds, so far.

"Here at Elk Island we've made a very strong effort to make sure visitors receive strong messaging regarding wildlife safety when entering the park," he said.

"It's really, really important especially as it relates to viewing bison, to respect bison and to respect wildlife."

But sometimes visitors can lose their perspective when it comes to interacting with wildlife, said national park spokesman Steve Young.

Glen Hvenegaard is a professor of environmental science and geography at University of Alberta Augustana Campus. (Glynnis Hood)

He recalls an incident earlier this summer in Jasper National Park.

"People opened the door to their car and invited a bighorn sheep in," he said.

"What tends to happen I think is people lose a little bit of their focus when they see wildlife because they're so excited by it and we want them to be able to see the wildlife. It's part of the reason you come, but wildlife needs space," he said.

Glen Hvenegaard, professor of environmental science and geography at the University of Alberta, says with the summer season at its height, thing may get worse before they get better.

Officials in Jasper National Park try to discourage interactions like this between visitors and wildlife. (John Robertson/CBC)

"I've heard stories of people feeding bears, getting too close to photograph wildlife, car congestion, inability to get a pass to go on a back country camping site, those are all indicators of tourism pressure starting to impact the both ecological integrity and the visitor experience."

Saturday is Parks Day, an annual celebration of national, provincial and even some municipal parks across the country, with each park hosting special events.

