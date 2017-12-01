Like her owners, Misty, a 13-year-old teacup poodle, was getting older.

When both of her caregivers, an elderly Edmonton couple in their 90s ended up in hospital, they were desperate to find a new home for their beloved dog.

That's when Charles Smith, a volunteer with Elderdog Canada stepped in and began fostering the geriatric canine, which suffers from congestive heart failure, stiff joints and a few rotten teeth.

Smith has always had an affinity for older dogs and had no problem giving Misty the extra care she required.

"My first dog that I ever got was eight years old. He was one day away from being put down at the SPCA and we gave him another 12 years of life after that," Smith said in an interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

"We eventually had to put him down at 20 years old when he was just too old and crotchety, but that really gave me a good perspective on older dogs," he said.

"They come pre-trained, they have lots of personality already, they know who they are, so I get to invite an existing life into my house."

Elderdog volunteer Charles Smith takes a drive with his beloved foster dog Misty. (Charles Smith/Facebook)

ElderDog Canada Inc. is a national, not-for-profit organization which helps helps foster or find new homes for dogs whose aging owners have been forced to move, fallen sick or passed away.

'There is a huge demand for it'

The national charity with chapters across the Maritimes, Ontario and Quebec expanded to Edmonton this spring. Del Rackette founded the local chapter in March.

Volunteers help with grooming, dog walking, veterinary care and — if necessary — the adoption process, said Del Rackette, the lead organizer of the Edmonton chapter.

Anyone looking to donate their time is encouraged to contact the group.

"There is a huge demand for it," she said. "But so far, every dog that's come in, we've been able to find them a home or a foster.

"It's really interesting. It's like somebody is taking care of us. We get a dog that needs to be re-homed and we've got an adoption the next day."

'She thinks she's the queen'

So far, the group has fostered and re-homed dozens of dogs in the Edmonton region, Raquette said.

Being able to find Misty a new home with Smith and his second rescue dog Nikki, is just one example of the success they've had, she said.

"When a dog leaves its owner, it's overjoyed to find someone to love it and pay attention to it, because it's lonely," she said.

"You can see she's well-behaved, she loves being there, and she thinks she's the queen, sitting there on Charles' lap."