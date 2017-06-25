Thousands of Muslim Albertans celebrated Eid al-Fitr Sunday, marking the end of Ramadan.

In Edmonton, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community gathered at Hadi Mosque to pray and eat together.

"In Arabic, 'Eid' means 'happiness,' " said Mohyuddin Mirza, the outreach director of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Canada in Edmonton.

"When you have accomplished something great, then you celebrate because you did it for a purpose."

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk to practise self-control. The month is also a time of reflection, peace and mediation, Mirza said.

"When Muslims are fasting all over the world, it is forbidden for them to fight," he said.

"You can see what's happening with people like so-called Islamic State and some of those people in England who just killed innocent people," he added. "If they were Muslims, they would never do that."

Mohyuddin Mirza is the outreach director of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Canada in Edmonton. (CBC)

Members of his community worried about anti-Islam protests in the days leading up to Eid al-Fitr, Mirza said.

On Friday, the Edmonton police service announced officers would visit mosques in the city throughout Sunday "to ensure celebrations are safe and joyous for everyone."

"Recent world events have raised some safety concerns within the Muslim community; be assured that all criminal matters directed at individuals and groups are investigated thoroughly by the EPS," read a statement on the EPS Facebook account.

Despite safety concerns, the Hadi Mosque's doors stayed open to the public. Anyone with questions was welcomed to join the Eid al-Fitr celebration, Mirza said.

"In Canada, we are blessed that we are protected," he said. "We have pretty nice people around us, although we do get worried with some of the anti-Islamic groups.

"We just either try to talk to them or have them come in and see what we are doing."