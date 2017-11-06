The man accused of murdering teenage sweethearts Dylan Laboucan and Cory Grey on the Whitefish Lake First Nation reserve in July 2016 is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday after entering guilty pleas.

Edward Devin Boyce Gladue faces two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Laboucan, 17, and Grey, 19. According to his lawyer, Gladue intends to plead guilty at the outset of his sentencing hearing at the Peace River courthouse.

The families of the victims are planning to be in court, where the details of how the young lovers were allegedly shot to death are expected to be revealed.

An agreed statement of facts is anticipated. A report to take into consideration the accused's Indigenous background during sentencing has been ordered.

Louis Grey, Cory Grey's father, said he has mixed feelings about learning more about how his daughter and her boyfriend died.

"I don't really want to know, but then again, I do want to know," he said.

"It's still a lot of questions but it does give us something more at least."

Laboucan's mother, Becky Thunder, said she wants information on the motive.

"Why take two innocent lives? For what reason?" she said.

Cory Grey and Dylan Laboucan, a young couple from Whitefish Lake First Nation, were allegedly killed by a former classmate in July 2016. (Family photo)

Couple planned to start college

Grey and Laboucan, who lived with Laboucan's parents in their trailer on the reserve, had both been accepted at Northern Lakes College in Slave Lake and had made a deposit on an apartment there.

Gladue grew up down the road from Laboucan's family in Whitefish River, a small community on Whitefish Lake First Nation.

The accused attended Atikameg School on the reserve with the victims. Becky Thunder said Gladue used to play with her son when they were young.

She added that Gladue called her when her son and Grey went missing, and even visited in person.

Laboucan and Grey were reported missing on July 23, 2016.

A member of the community found Laboucan's body on a well site two days later. Another member of the community found Grey's body the next day.​ Both had been shot to death.

Gladue has no criminal record. He was arrested without incident in Peace River on Aug. 11, 2016.

The families of Laboucan and Grey have been following the proceedings through the court over the past year. Louis Grey is hoping he won't have to go back again after Monday.

"These court appearances, going to them has been taking a lot of toll," he said.

Dylan Laboucan, left, and his gifted girlfriend, Cory Grey, right, were shot to death last summer. (Becky Thunder )

'It's hard to see him'

Grey said he's seen Gladue at court — sometimes in person, and sometimes on closed-circuit television.

"It is hard to see him and he won't even acknowledge us there. He won't even look at us," he said.

He's not expecting it to be any different at the sentencing hearing.

Thunder said the sentencing hearing might bring some closure, but she won't forget her son, or what happened to him and his girlfriend.

"I pray justice will be served that day and that's what I'm hoping for," she said.

