A Red Deer student thrust into the spotlight for facing down anti-immigrant protesters has won a spot on the Alberta education minister's new youth advisory council.

The 32 junior and senior high school students on the Minister's Youth Council will advise David Eggen during the upcoming school year.

Among the winners is 16-year-old Ursella Khan — the Red Deer student who voiced opposition at an anti-immigrant protest outside her school in May.

More than 40 people showed up May 23 outside Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School after a fight involving Syrian and Canadian students.

Khan, who is Muslim, addressed the protesters, calling for improved integration of newcomers and improved understanding of Syrian refugees.

Now heading into Grade 12, Khan said Thursday she plans to take advantage of her youth council position to advocate for changes to curriculum that better educate students about the historical context of current events, and the experiences of Indigenous Canadians.

"I think it's really important that youth get a voice too, and that we get a say in our education and that the government listens to us," she said.

"I think it's important for like all Canadians to know that we're all immigrants, this isn't our land," said Khan, who volunteers for CARE, the Central Alberta Refugee Effort.

"We are all one, we are all human beings. No matter what religion you're from. Or what race you are, your skin colour. We're all flesh and bone and we have to understand and respect each other."

Education Minister David Eggen announced the successful candidates on his new youth advisory council Thursday. (Sam Martin)

The successful candidates announced Wednesday bring to the table a wide range of experiences. They come from public schools, home-schools, and rural and urban areas across the province, including Edmonton, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McMurray, Calgary and Lethbridge. Some volunteer in churches, mosques, animal shelters or hospitals. Others are athletes, entrepreneurs, model UN representatives, or martial arts experts.

"I think we found some really interesting students who will bring their life experience to the table and I know that kids will just learn a lot from each other," said Eggen. "It will just open people's eyes to see what different lifestyles and experiences people have just living in different parts of the province."

Eggen said he looks forward to hearing students' views on curriculum and social issues but it will be up to them to set the agenda.

The students will attend three three-day meetings in Edmonton over the course of the school year, beginning at the end of September. But Eggen also plans to meet up with council members electronically and during his travels around the province.

"I look down this list and through the interview process and I think we're going to be enriched and edified ... not just the people participating but everybody," said Eggen.

Khan, who likes to golf and visit art galleries, received a phone call last Sunday informing her of the good news as she was driving with her mom.

"We were just so excited. We were just jumping and dancing in the car," said Khan.

Explaining she has put a lot of thought into her future since she was sixs years old, Khan said she plans to study human rights at the University of Winnipeg before getting a law degree at the University of Saskatchewan.

Khan has already served as a member of the city youth council in Grande Prairie.



