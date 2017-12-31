Residents of Edson, Alta. have been asked to conserve water due to a water line break and a structural problem in the town's reservoir.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Sunday after a significant amount of water was lost in the break near 2nd Avenue and 51st Street. The reservoir's storage capabilities have also been affected, according to the town's website.

Crews are working to resolve the problem and many homes will experience low water pressure until it's resolved, the town said in a written update on Sunday.

There isn't an immediate risk to the public, but water supplies aren't high enough to handle a potential fire emergency.

"While there is still ample water for domestic use coming from our wells, The Town of Edson is asking residents to conserve water where possible to allow the reservoir levels to bounce back in the event of an emergency," the update said.

As of 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, crews were still working on repairs. The town doesn't have a timeline for when the problem will be resolved, as "underground power in the area is causing some slowdowns."

Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.