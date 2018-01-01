The community of Edson has called off an emergency advisory to conserve water after a line break and structural problem with the town's reservoir put the community's water supply in jeopardy.

On Monday, an Alberta emergency alert which had urged residents to conserve water was declared no longer in effect.

In a public advisory, which was also available on the town's website, officials said reservoir levels have returned to about 90 per cent, which is considered "adequate for domestic and emergency reserves."

Levels will be monitored closely as the second reservoir remains out of service, according to the town's website.

An emergency alert was issued Sunday after a significant amount of water was lost in a water line break near 2nd Avenue and 51st Street. The reservoir's storage capabilities had also been affected.

There was no immediate risk to the public, but water supplies weren't high enough to handle a potential fire emergency.

Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.