Explosion, fire destroys tire shop in Edson, Alta.

An explosion at a tire shop in Edson, Alta., sent plumes of black smoke into the air Saturday afternoon and forced the Yellowhead Highway to be closed for a short time.

Plumes of thick, black smoke filled the air following the explosion early Saturday afternoon

Thick smoke fills the air following an explosion and fire at a tire shop in Edson, Alta., on Saturday (Courtesy Eric Chan)

Al Schram, Edson`s director of protective services, said the explosion occurred at about 1 p.m. It quickly turned into a massive fire that destroyed the tire shop, located near 72nd Street and 4th Avenue. 

According to a press release from Edson RCMP, it`s believed that fire started when repairs on a piece of equipment sparked a fuel eruption. 

The fire at the tire shop in Edson, Alta., was extinguished in about one hour. (Courtesy: Edson RCMP)

Schram said the blaze was under control in about an hour, thanks to assistance to from firefighters in nearby Yellowhead County. There was one person in the building who has been treated for smoke inhalation. 

RCMP said traffic was blocked on Highway 16 until about 3:30 p.m., when one lane was reopened. Motorists are advised that delays should be expected into Saturday evening.

Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.

