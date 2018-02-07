A man is under arrest after an RCMP officer was dragged by a vehicle in the west-central Alberta town of Edson.

Police received a complaint Wednesday of a suspicious vehicle near 55th Street and 6th Avenue in Edson, according to an RCMP news release Wednesday night.

Police saw a vehicle matching the description leaving the area and followed it to a nearby gas station.

An officer then approached the suspect vehicle and attempted to arrest the driver, who was known to be on outstanding warrants, according to police.

During the arrest, police say the vehicle was put into reverse and the officer was dragged until the vehicle hit a civilian vehicle and the officer was able to free himself.

The suspect vehicle then fled from the gas station and police tracked it northbound on 56th Street.

A police cruiser was blocking a nearby intersection to contain the suspect when police say the driver intentionally accelerated and struck the cruiser with at least one officer inside.

Officer taken to hospital

The collision stopped the suspect vehicle and the driver was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

The suspect was wanted on eight warrants, according to police, and is now being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing. A female passenger was also taken into custody and released without charge.

One officer was taken to hospital and released with minor injuries, according to police.

Edson RCMP continue to investigate and are requesting anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

The RCMP said the driver is expected to face further charges, but that information, as well as his identity, will not be released until after his bail hearing.

Edson is approximately 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.