RCMP are asking for tips from the public after an Edson woman was attacked outside her home and beaten unconscious.

The attack occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday, when the woman went out to her vehicle, which was parked in the 900 block of 52nd Street.

She was attacked from behind and dragged a short distance away to a secluded area. The assault continued until she lost consciousness, police said.

Police believe the woman was attacked by one or two people. The motive is unknown, RCMP said.

The woman received minor injuries and was released from hospital later that morning.

'We are hopeful that someone may have witnessed activity in the area that may provide another clue' - Const. Chad Hollinger

Forensic units and canine units are assisting in the investigation, RCMP said.

RCMP are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

"We are following up on the evidence and leads we have obtained thus far," Const. Chad Hollinger said in a statement.

"However, we are hopeful that someone may have witnessed activity in the area that may provide another clue in identifying those responsible for this attack."

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Edson is about 190 kilometres west of Edmonton.