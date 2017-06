A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 16 in Edson, Alta.

RCMP say the incident happened on June 23 just before 11 a.m. The man, 59, was hit by a pickup truck on the pavement of the highway at Fourth Avenue near 58th Street.

The man was airlifted to hospital Edmonton by STARS air ambulance. He remains in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.