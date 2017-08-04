One of western Canada's biggest slo-pitch tournaments, which was set to start today, was cancelled because the now bankrupt Kinsmen Club of Edson has been dissolved.

The club originally told CBC News it cancelled the tournament because it couldn't get a liquor license. Since then, CBC has learned the club is no longer a registered non-profit society, and faces serious financial challenges.

In April 2017, the club was suspended by Kin Canada, the national organization. The province of Alberta soon afterward notified the club it had been dissolved as a non-profit society from the province's corporate registry.

"We've gone bankrupt," said Greg Pasychny, mayor of Edson and treasurer of the Kinsmen Club of Edson. "We couldn't meet the demands of all of our bills."

The club was dissolved because it failed to submit annual corporate society returns to the province in 2015 and 2016.

"You don't have any money so you can't pay the accountant to get your financials," said Pasychny. "Without the financials you can't submit your forms. If there was a perfect storm to destroy us, this is it."

This isn't the first time the club has run into trouble with the province.

When Pasychny joined in the early 2000s, he discovered the club hadn't filed corporate society returns in 16 years and was defunct. He completed the missing paperwork, but now finds himself back in the same situation.

Pasychny estimates the club is about $200,000 in debt. He said it owes about $130,000 to the Royal Bank of Canada and $30,000 to $40,000 to small businesses in the area.

"Imagine having to go home and worrying about the debt of a non-profit at night while you're still trying to feed your family," he said. "And then you have your phone ringing off the hook because you have all these people looking for their money."

Without the backing of Kin Canada, the club lost its insurance and was asked to not use the Kinsmen name. Despite losing its non-profit society status in April, the Edson club decided to go ahead and host the annual slo-pitch tournament.

No way to make a profit

Pasychny said he had hoped the tournament would help pay off some debt. At it's peak, he said, the tournament brought in "$120,000 to $130,000 in a weekend."

The club had signed up 90 teams this year. The tournament's website said it usually hosts 272 mixed teams each year. The Edson Kinsmen club has said it will refund the $450 registration fees to teams on Friday.

With fewer teams and no liquor licence, Pasychny said he and his fellow executive members realized they wouldn't be able to make a profit.

"We can't risk owing any more money," he said.

Edson resident Christina Gauchier said she's glad the club is "owning up" to what happened but is still disappointed about the cancelled tournament.

"It's horrible that they've had to end it like this," she said. "It's not a good thing for our community."

Spray park woes

Pasychny said he has no doubt the financial problems stem from a project the club took on in 2011 to build a spray park in Kinsmen Park.

"Without a question of a doubt, the spray park has bankrupted our club," Pasychny said.

The project was funded through donations, the club's own money and $400,000 borrowed from the bank. When it came time to make payments, the club made the first one with no problem, he said. But in the second year, it didn't have the money, so the payments went against a line of credit. Then the town took over.

"When we couldn't make our payments (on the spray park), the town made the final payments," said Pasychny.

The Kinsmen Spray Park opened in August 2011. (Town of Edson)

Town of Edson spokesperson Steve Bethge said council voted to guarantee the Kinsmen loan at two meetings in the summer of 2011.

The mayor did not recuse himself from the votes on the loan, despite his executive position with the Kinsmen club.

Pasychny said there was no conflict because he doesn't "receive any money from the Kinsmen club."

"As per the Municipal Government Act, there is no pecuniary interest by being a director of a non-profit or service group," said Bethge.

Bethge said the votes were unanimous with no objections from the public.

'They washed their hands of us'

The spray park project cost about $1.2 million and opened in August 2011. That total doesn't include the parking lot, which the town built later.

Bethge said the town co-signed a loan for $444,000, and made three payments totalling close to $230,000.

The club hasn't had a "healthy membership" in five or six years, Pasychny said.

"We're getting beat up pretty hard in our community for the four days (notice to cancel the tournament) but we were trying and doing everything in our power that we could," he said. "There is no leeway with governments, and the government regulations have basically sealed our coffin."

Kinsmen Hall will be torn down to build a seniors complex. (Greg Pasychny)

Kin Canada executive director Grant Ferron said in an email the issue is a "club specific matter" so the national organization won't comment.

"As far as (Kin Canada) is concerned we don't exist anymore," said Pasychny. "They washed their hands of us awhile ago."

Pasychny isn't sure where the money to pay off the debts will come from.

Asked whether he and other executive members could be held personally liable for the funds, Pasychny said he is "fearful" that could be the case.

"We don't know, and we are scared crapless of it," he said.

"We owe a bank money and banks don't hesitate to go after people. They have sent a demand and they are requiring financials to be sent to them. We're at fault. There is nobody to blame here other than the Edson Kinsmen Club."

