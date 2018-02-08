A 41-year old man has been charged with assault with a weapon after an RCMP officer was dragged by a vehicle in an Edson gas station parking lot.

Police have also charged the Edson man with obstructing a peace officer, flight from police, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and failing to abide by release conditions, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

The police chase that resulted in his arrest began around 2 p.m. Wednesday when RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious person and vehicle.

'He was caught up in the door'

The responding officer followed the suspicious vehicle to a nearby gas station, approached the driver and immediately recognized the suspect.

"He approached the driver and recognized him as an individual wanted on warrants," said Constable Alex Ayres.

"While the officer was trying to arrest the driver, he ended up being dragged by the vehicle in the gas station parking lot before the vehicle and driver fled from police."

"He was caught up in the door as the vehicle was reversing, so he wasn't able to free himself until that vehicle struck a civilian vehicle. At that time, the officer was able to free himself and get away."

Police cruiser rammed

The accused was wanted on eight outstanding warrants out of Edson and Hinton, Alta. for offences including break and enter to commit assault, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

After fleeing the parking lot, the suspect drove north and eventually got caught up in a police barricade officers had set up in a nearby intersection.

A police cruiser was blocking the street, in an attempt to contain the suspect. That's when police say the suspect driver intentionally accelerated and struck the cruiser, which had an officer inside.

The suspect vehicle rammed the police car head-on.

The collision stopped the suspect vehicle and the driver was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

The officer inside the police car was unharmed. The male officer who was dragged in the parking lot was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A woman inside the suspect vehicle was taken into custody but released without charges.

The accused has been denied bail and is set to appear in Edson Provincial Court on Feb. 20th.