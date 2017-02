Weather may be frigid for some time yet, but it's clear that many Edmontonians are already dreaming of epic summer road trips.

Crowds of people are now checking out the Edmonton RV Expo and Sale to check out over 400 of the latest motorhomes and campers.

2017 will be a big year for Canada's national parks. Admission to parks will be free to holders of 2017 Discovery Passes in honour of Canada's 150th birthday.

For those who want to camp out in style, this show may be the ideal starting point.