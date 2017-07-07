Remember when your car wouldn't start because of the cold?

Or when you were shovelling snow for the third time that day because it wouldn't stop falling?

The whole time I was shovelling the walk, I dreamed of days like today. (John Robertson/CBC)

Well, the days you were dreaming about when stuck in the frozen wasteland of Edmonton are finally here.

But wear sunscreen and a hat. Use your common sense and don't overdo it. Stay hydrated. Sit in the shade for a bit. And don't complain.

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) manages and operates the provincial power grid. They recorded a new summer usage peak for the province on Thursday, and are already on track for bigger numbers today.

Daily peak yesterday: 10,638 MW - today’s current peak is 10,687 MW. Remember to stay hydrated and in the shade! — @theAESO

Tara de Weerd is with the AESO and says there are ways to cut down on energy consumption.

"It is always a good thing to conserve energy," said de Weerd.

"So we would recommend turning down air conditioning during peak times. Peak energy consumption is between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Turning off lights you don't need to use, closing the blinds, avoiding running some major appliances during those peak times."

Kids playing in the pool outside of Edmonton City Hall. (John Robertson/CBC)

One way to cool down is the city's outdoor pools. The city announced recently that entry to the pools would be free in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday.

Residents seem to be taking them up on the offer, as lineups are not uncommon.

"Busy, busy, busy. And we're prepared." said Shauna Graham, management supervisor for the city's outdoor pools.

"The only thing we have no control over is when we're full, we're full. And people may have to wait."

City of Edmonton has opened the outdoor pools for free this summer. (CBC)

The city is reminding visitors not to bring closed beverages to the pool area. And if the pool is full, there is usually room at one of the city's 90 spray parks.

These are the summer days we spent the winter clamouring for.

So get outside and say to people, "Hot enough for ya?" or, "Whew, I'm melting."