As the world's top triathletes descend on Edmonton, the city is shutting down streets and re-routing traffic July 28 and 29 to accommodate the International Triathlon Union World Triathlon Series.

The elite international competition runs two days, with athletes swimming, running and cycling through the heart of Edmonton.

The following road closures are in effect during the races.

These roads are closed from 2:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday:

Emily Murphy Park Road and Mayfair overpass, from Saskatchewan Drive to Hawrelak Park

Saskatchewan Drive, from 110th Street to 116th Street

111th Street, from 90th Avenue to Saskatchewan Drive

90th Avenue, from 110th Street to 111th Street

These roads are closed from 5 a.m. to noon on Saturday:

Groat Road, from 87th Avenue to 107th Avenue

Emily Murphy Park Road, from Saskatchewan Drive to Hawrelak Park

Saskatchewan Drive, from 87th Avenue to 116th Street

116th Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

These roads are closed from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday:

Emily Murphy Park Road from Saskatchewan Drive to Hawrelak Park

116th Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

118th Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

Edinboro Road, from 116th Street to 118th Street

In addition to road closures, the city is also limiting access to certain parks during the competition.

William Hawrelak Park, the event's main site, is closed to vehicles until the end of July 29.

Blocked roads will also limit access to Emily Murphy Park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Access to Government House Park is limited by road closures from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Golfers can expect detours near the Victoria Golf Course, but can access the links via 105th Street or Victoria Park Road.

Free city shuttles are available to and from Hawrelak Park. Buses run about every 10 minutes, from noon until 9 p.m. both days.

Transit fares won't change on regular bus and LRT routes, though buses 128 and 130 will drive a detoured route both days of the triathlon.