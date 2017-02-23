Connie Levitsky is petitioning the NDP government to rewrite the provincial Human Rights Act to protect overweight Albertans from discrimination.

Levitsky made international headlines last April when she was fired from plus-sized women's retailer Addition Elle in Edmonton, for writing an online post about her experience helping "fat ladies," like herself, find clothing.

The MacEwan University student, who wants to reclaim the "F word," is lobbying for the Alberta Human Rights Act to be amended to protect people from discrimination based on weight and size.

Levitsky said the amendment would remind employers and health-care workers to examine their own prejudices.

"All across the board, it seems that weight bias does play a part," Levitsky said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "This seems to be the last form of socially accepted stigma that we have.

"If [the law] was amended, then maybe would we start a conversation about some of the ways that we can remove this stigma from our lives."

Though often subtle, Levitsky said, the stigma against people like her remains rampant in the health-care system and the workplace.

"I've definitely been turned down for jobs because of my size. I know this, because when I spoke to them on the phone — when they couldn't see me — they would say things like, 'We really love your resume, please come in,' But as soon as they see me, the tone changes.

"It has the ability to affect someone's livelihood."

'They're not seeing me as a person'

Levitsky has struggled with her weight since childhood. She now works for the Canadian Obesity Network, an association made up of health-care professionals, researchers, policy makers and people with an interest in obesity.

For years, she felt shame about her body and slowly grew frustrated with the way obese people were vilified and humiliated.

Now she wants to reclaim the word "fat," and has become the public face of a national campaign, the Weight of Living, which examines the everyday discriminations obese people face.

"It's hard to describe, because there is never been a point in my life where I've been an ideal body weight," she said. "I've been a fat kid my whole life.

"It's having to defend yourself over and over again. What I eat is none of your business. What I do for exercise is none of your business. But unfortunately, when you're overweight, people make it their business.

"And that's unfortunate, because they're not seeing me as a person."

'This is not something that will be ignored'

If legislation is changed, Alberta would be among the first jurisdictions in the country to include appearance-based discrimination under its human rights laws.

Manitoba is currently considering legislation. Bill 207 was introduced there last October. A similar movement is going on in Ontario, but the group there is currently trying to win government support.

Levitsky's online petition has 500 signatures. She hopes to have close to 10,000 before she presents the document to the justice minister for consideration.

"I'm confident, because I plan on keeping in touch with them and making it known that this is not something that will be ignored," she said. "This is affecting people's lives, whether they realize it or not."