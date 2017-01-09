A 40-year-old woman from Edmonton has been charged with impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death. (CBC)

A woman has been charged with impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death in relation to a November highway crash that killed an eight-year-old girl, police say.

RCMP arrested a 40-year-old Edmonton woman on Friday, six weeks after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 39.

Thorsby/Breton RCMP said in a news release Monday the investigation involved several witnesses who provided key evidence about the Nov. 26 crash.

The girl was a passenger in a Ford pickup, which RCMP said lost control and rolled into a guard rail at 8 p.m that evening.

The woman charged has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Breton provincial court on Feb. 8.