To Kierra Camfield, 7, magic and science are one and the same.

"You can explode things and magic can explode things, too," she said Saturday, at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in Edmonton.

The University of Alberta has been hosting the Harry Potter-themed event every October for six years to encourage budding scientists.

"It's really fascinating to see magic," said organizer John Wesley Paylor, headmaster of the school. "It's fascinating and magnificent.

"The point of today is to show a magic demonstration and then say, 'Hey, this has an explanation. We know what's going on here and why it's happening and that's science.' "

Kierra Camfield, 7, focuses during potions class at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in Edmonton. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Camfield, who wants to be a scientist, enrolled in a one-day syllabus that included charms, defense against the dark arts and muggle studies.

She said she was most excited about potions class, which featured fire, explosions and erruptions.

Potions professor Michael Ng, a high school chemistry teacher, said he wanted to inspire the next generation of scientists by showing them that magic is just science you don't understand.

"Magic and science, they're always tied hand-to-hand," Ng said.

"It's a great opportunity at this time just to show them and wow them and hopefully they'll be the inspirations of our future."

Two thousand elementary and middle school students signed up for this iteration of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.