White, slippery streets greeted Edmontonians Tuesday morning, and flurries could continue throughout the day.
The fresh snow will make the morning commute a little more slick, so leave early and drive slowly.
The temperature hovered around -8 C at 7 a.m. It's is expected to drop to -11 C in the afternoon, but it could feel as cold as -16 C with the windchill.
There's a 30 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day and northwest winds of 20 km/h should become light later in the morning, according to Environment Canada.
It'll remain cloudy all day Tuesday.
Conditions will remain much the same Wednesday, with a high of -8 C and a low of -9 C.
Safe travels this morning. It’s a wee bit winter’ee out there. #yegwx #yegtraffic #yeg pic.twitter.com/Xfkm4SpvSA—
@Burkeeboy
So much snow! #yeg #yegwx #winter pic.twitter.com/lwEp1Ntebp—
@itzelphoto