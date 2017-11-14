White, slippery streets greeted Edmontonians Tuesday morning, and flurries could continue throughout the day.

The fresh snow will make the morning commute a little more slick, so leave early and drive slowly.

The temperature hovered around -8 C at 7 a.m. It's is expected to drop to -11 C in the afternoon, but it could feel as cold as -16 C with the windchill.

There's a 30 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day and northwest winds of 20 km/h should become light later in the morning, according to Environment Canada.

It'll remain cloudy all day Tuesday.

Conditions will remain much the same Wednesday, with a high of -8 C and a low of -9 C.