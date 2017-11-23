From freezing drizzle to heavy snow, it's going to be a bad weather kind of day in much of northern Alberta.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for a large swath of north-central Alberta, spanning from Wabasca and Cadotte Lake in the north to Whitecourt, Fort Saskatchewan and Lac La Biche in the south.

Intermittent freezing rain or ice pellets are expected to fall throughout the day, as a low-pressure system moves across the region.

Highways and parking lots will be slick, and Environment Canada is reminding drivers to prepare for the changing road conditions.

The weather will be equally icy in neighbouring regions across the northern half of the province.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for Fort McMurray, Fort McKay and Fort Chipewyan, as well as High Level, Rainbow Lake and Fort Vermilion.

Between 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall, as a low pressure system spreads into northern Alberta and the southeastern Northwest Territories.

According to the alert, heavy snow will continue throughout the day before gradually tapering off by late afternoon.

Wind warnings are also in effect for the far southwest corner of the province. Areas including Crowsnest Pass and Cardston can expect wind gusts between 90 and 110 km/h throughout the morning.