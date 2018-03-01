A storm moving into Alberta Thursday is expected to bring between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow to the Edmonton region.

The strong Pacific system began pushing snow into west-central Alberta Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Most of Alberta is covered by storm and snowfall warnings.

Snow is expected to start Thursday and continue until Sunday as the system moves slowly east.

The snow will be accompanied by strong winds from the east, suddenly reducing visibility to near zero at times as snow blows over open areas and along exposed highways.

Winter storm warnings are issued when at least two types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.